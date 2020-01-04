BBL: Maxwell turns fortune-teller, predicts exact mode of dismissal

In the ongoing match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, Stars' skipper Glenn Maxwell on Saturday turned into a fortune-teller and went on to predict the exact mode of dismissal. Maxwell was having a chat with the commentators on the field, and it was then he said: "We might get a catch at mid-off or mid-on". Exactly one ball later, Renegades' batter Sam Harper was dismissed by Nathan Coulter-Nile as he had him caught at mid-on.

BBL's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as--"We might get a catch at mid-off or mid-on @Gmaxi_32 is a cricketing genius". In the match between Stars and Renegades, the former won the toss and opted to field first.

Renegades got off to a bad start as the side lost its opening two wickets with just 55 runs on the board. Till the time of filing this report, Renegades had reached a score of 122/5 in 16.1 overs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.