Won't comment on CAA without having proper knowledge on it: Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that he will not comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without having proper knowledge about the law.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that he will not comment on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without having proper knowledge about the law. He also said that the entire side did not have any problem with respect to travelling to Guwahati.

"The city is absolutely safe. We did not have any issues with reaching here. When it comes to CAA, I do not want to be irresponsible. You need to have total information and then you should give your opinion on it. I would not like to get myself involved in something that I do not have knowledge about," Kohli told reporters on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka. The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

India and Sri Lanka will take on each other in the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday, January 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

