Report: Nationals re-sign INF Cabrera for 2020

The Washington Nationals are bringing back veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera in 2020 on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, multiple outlets reported Saturday. MLB Network said incentives for plate appearances could bring the deal's value to $3 million.

After being released by the Texas Rangers on Aug. 3, Cabrera signed with the Nationals and batted .323 with six homers and 40 RBIs in 38 games down the stretch. He also drove in five runs in 12 postseason games for the World Series champions. A versatile defender, Cabrera can back up the newly signed Starlin Castro at second base and will also compete for playing time at third base now that Anthony Rendon is with the Los Angeles Angels.

Cabrera, 34, was an All-Star with the Cleveland Indians in 2011 and 2012 and won a Silver Slugger award in 2011. He is a lifetime .268 hitter with 180 home runs and 796 RBIs in 1,660 games with the Indians (2007-14), Tampa Bay Rays (2015), New York Mets (2016-18), Philadelphia Phillies (2018), Texas Rangers (2019) and Nationals (2014, 2019).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.