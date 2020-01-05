Left Menu
Pens beat Habs in OT, extend point streak

  • Updated: 05-01-2020 08:44 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Penguins)

Brandan Tanev scored at 1:49 of overtime Saturday to give the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Tanev tucked a rebound of a Teddy Blueger shot past the right pad of goaltender Carey Price. The play withstood a review for possible goaltender interference.

Zach Aston-Reese and Bryan Rust also scored and Blueger had two assists for Pittsburgh, which stretched its point streak to five games (4-0-1) and has won eight of 10. Matt Murray, starting in just his third game in the Penguins' past 11, made 26 saves.

Artturi Lehkonen scored both goals for Montreal, which lost its fifth in a row. Price stopped 34 shots. Montreal took a 1-0 lead at 8:42 of the first. Max Domi's slick backward pass as he dug the puck out of the corner led to Lehkonen's shot from the slot that went in past Murray's left skate.

The Penguins tied it 46 seconds later. Aston-Reese, playing in his 100th NHL game, got his first goal in 16 games. He got behind the defense and converted a chip over from the right-wing boards from Blueger. Lehkonen struck again at 3:37 of the second with an unassisted goal, with the help of Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang.

Letang -- who took a penalty in overtime the Penguins' previous game that led to a winning goal by San Jose -- got the puck in the corner but let go a weak pass. Lehkonen picked it off near the bottom of the left circle, moved in and slipped the puck inside the short-side post to make it 2-1. Rust tied it at 5:24 of the third. He got to a shot by teammate Jack Johnson that banked behind the net and out the other side. With Price out of position, Rust swept the puck in off the stick of Montreal's Nate Thompson for his 17th goal and 34th point in an injury-shortened 27-game season.

Lehkonen nearly got his first career hat trick with a short-handed goal with 7:44 left on a breakaway, but Murray made a sliding, smothering save.

