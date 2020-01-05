Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Players must want to sacrifice everything, says new China coach Li

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 16:52 IST
Soccer-Players must want to sacrifice everything, says new China coach Li

New China coach Li Tie said he only wants players committed to the cause of taking Chinese football forward as he attempts to revive his country's hopes of qualifying for the World Cup. Former Everton midfielder Li was appointed as successor to Marcello Lippi on Friday, six weeks after the Italian quit the role following a defeat to Syria in qualifying for Qatar 2022.

That defeat left China's chances of progressing to their first World Cup finals in 20 years in jeopardy. "In the process of recruiting, the first and most important thing is that we want to find people who want to play soccer for our nation, who have the spirit of selfless dedication, who want to sacrifice everything for the national team," said Li at his official unveiling on Sunday.

"Second, we want to find players who can shoulder the pressure of the national team." China's chances of reaching the World Cup for the first time since their debut appearance in 2002 are slim, with Li's team in second place in Group A in the second phase of Asia's qualifying campaign.

Only the winner of the each of the eight groups is guaranteed to advance to the next round, with slots also being allocated to the four best runners-up. Asia has four direct spots in the finals and one inter-confederation playoff slot. China are eight points adrift of Syria having played one game fewer and next face the Maldives in late March in what will be Li's first competitive match in charge.

The 42-year-old, however, is no stranger to the national team set-up. Li represented China 92 times as a player, including at the 2002 World Cup finals, and also served as assistant to Lippi both during his time with the national team and at Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.

"I have learnt a lot from him," Li said of the 2006 World Cup-winning coach. "I think one of the important points is his yearning to win, which is beyond that of many other coaches which I have experienced."

Li is only the second Chinese coach to fill the post on a full-time basis since Spain's Jose Antonio Camacho was appointed in 2011. Yet the former midfielder - who quit his role as head coach at Wuhan Zall to take the job - stressed nationality had little bearing on a coach's ability.

"I don't want to talk about the differences between Chinese coaches and foreign coaches," he said. "I think in terms of soccer, there's only one judgement which is whether you can do it or not.

"If you can do it, you do it. If you cannot, leave. "No matter how awesome you are as a coach, there's always success and failure." (Writing by Michael Church, Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Iran condemns Trump as 'terrorist in a suit' after attack threat

Iran condemned Donald Trump on Sunday as a terrorist in a suit after the U.S. president threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites hard if Tehran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in retaliation for the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani...

Cricket-Anderson takes five as England seize control of second test

Seamer James Anderson took five wickets and Ben Stokes an England record five catches as the tourists took control of the second test against South Africa at lunch on day three at Newlands on Sunday.England are 52 for one in their second in...

Bhim Army chief should be shifted to AIIMS, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad should be shifted to AIIMS. Azad is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. He was arrested in December after leading a protest against the...

Spain's Sanchez loses first bid to get parliament backing to form government

Spanish Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez failed on Sunday in a first attempt to get parliaments backing to form a government, leaving him two days to secure support to end an eight-month political gridlock. Sanchez, who has been acting prime ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020