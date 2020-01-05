Kenya's Rop wins Chennai Marathon

Kenya's Felex Rop and India's K Suguna won the men's and women's full marathon respectively in the Chennai Marathon here on Sunday. In a competitive race, Rop 1. Felex Rop won in a time of 2 hours 29.03 minutes while Suguna from Rasipuram in Tamil Nadu finished on top with a time of 3:44:30.

Mikiyas Yemata (02:32:19) and S Vinoth Kumar (02:41:10) finished second and third in the men's marathon. In the women's event, Aakriti (04:09:22) and Vishwa Sanghavi (04:43:18) took the second and third spots respectively.

"This is my third marathon in India and my second in Chennai, I had participated in the 2017 edition of the Chennai marathon. My goal is to represent my country in the Olympics. I will be participating in one more marathon in Gurgaon before heading back to Kenya," Rop said.

The women's winner, Suguna, said she was delighted to win the marathon, adding her hard work had paid off. Other results: Men: Perfect 20 Miler: 1. Stephen Kosgei (Kenya) 01:53:21; 2. G Jose 01:59:21; 3. Manikandan Mani 02:01:43.

Half Marathon: 1. David Muhuhu Nyaguthii 01:12:54; 2. U Sandeep 01:14:55, 3. D Gokul 01:15:39. 10 Kms: 1. Thirunavukkarasu Kannan 00:35:22; 2. Anish 00:35:54; 3. Ramesh Kumar 00: 36:25.

Women: Perfect 20 Miler: 1. Geetha Kantharaj 02:25:34; 2. Smita Sharma 02:36:14; 3. Deepa 02:42:59. Half Marathon: 1. Swati Gadhave 01:25:06; 2. Meena Kumari 01:29:36; 3. Priyanka Chavarkar 01:33:47.

10 Kms: 1. Lydia Stalin 00:45:45; 2. Kasthuri T 00:47:34; 3. Arpitha MN 00:48:17..

