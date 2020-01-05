Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ponting not in favour of four-day Tests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 18:50 IST
Ponting not in favour of four-day Tests

Australia batting great Ricky Ponting on Sunday opposed ICC's idea to make Test cricket a four-day affair, saying he is not keen on changing "something's that's not really badly broken". The ICC is considering introducing four-day Tests during the next FTP cycle between 2023-2031 in order to get more free days for the commercially lucrative shorter formats, an idea which was supported, among others, by Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts.

"I'm against it but I'd like to hear from the people who are pushing it what the major reason is," Ponting told cricket.com.au. The former Australian skipper felt that four-day Tests might lead to more draws.

"I know we've had a lot of four-day games the last couple of years but what I've noticed in the last decade is how many drawn Test matches there have been, and I just wonder if they had have been all four-day Test matches through that period of time would we have had more drawn games." "That's one thing I don't think anybody wants to see. I understand there is a commercial side to it, saving money and things like that and how they would start on a Thursday to finish on Sunday," Ponting added.

The 45-year-old questioned the need to change something that doesn't require a radical "fixing". "I'd like to hear the other reasons behind it. I don't understand it enough and I'm very much a traditionalist, so if something's not really badly broken then why do we need to fix it or change it?"

Ponting, who is part of the MCC World Cricket Committee, said the idea of four-day Test cricket has been earlier rejected by the panel. "Let's wind the clock back two, three years ago, it was being discussed then," Ponting said.

"I know we had a vote at one of the meetings about putting a proposal forward to changing it and the overriding decision there was that we wanted to keep it as five days." Ponting joins the likes of India skipper Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Australian coach Justin Langar, spinner Nathan Lyon and pace legend Glenn McGrath in disapproving shortening Test matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Britain urges Iran to come in from the cold

Britain on Sunday urged Iran to do the right thing and seize the opportunity to come in from the cold by de-escalating tensions with the United States. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said a war was in no ones interest as he described Irans ...

One 'Tirupati Laddu' free of cost to all visiting Lord Balaji

Every devotee offering prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala will get one laddu prasadam free of cost from January 20, a top administrator of the shrine said on Sunday. The decision to offer the most sought aft...

Trained American Santas hit Jerusalem for Orthodox Christmas

Dozens of Santa Clauses turned heads in Jerusalem on Sunday, catching a ride on a sightseeing tram and parading in its walled Old City in a visit to the Holy Land for Orthodox Christmas. The Santas were trained in spreading holiday cheer at...

Pakistan to hand over 20 Indian fishermen tomorrow

Pakistan will hand over 20 fishermen to Indian authorities on Monday. The fishermen, who were arrested by the Maritime Security Agency last year for allegedly violating Pakistani territorial waters, were imprisoned in the Malir District Jai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020