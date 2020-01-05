Rain delays start of first T20 International between India and SL

Rain has delayed the start of the first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday. The rain extended the fans' wait to see the return of India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah from a four-month injury layoff. It started with a drizzle before the rain got heavier at the Barsapara Stadium.

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl. Bumrah, who was out of action for four months due to stress fracture in his back, returned to the Indian side as the hosts picked three specialist pacers for their first match of the new year.

