following are the top stories at 2100 hours

following are the top stories at 2100 hours

The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka.

*Report of Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-RANJI-DELHI

Nitish Rana, pacers put Delhi on top against Punjab Mohali, Jan 5 (PTI) Nitish Rana made a gritty 92 before pacers reduced Punjab to 44 for four in their second innings to put Delhi in a strong position on day three of their Ranji Trophy match here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-SERVICES

Ranji Trophy: Services thrash Maharasthra by innings and 94 runs New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Medium-pacers Diwesh Pathania and Sachidanand Pandey picked up five wickets each to help Services dismiss Maharashtra for 147 in their second innings and register an emphatic win by an innings and 94 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-CARTER-RECORD

Kiwi Carter does becomes 7th cricketer to hit six sixes in an over Christchurch, Jan 5 (PTI) New Zealand batsman Leo Carter on Sunday emulated the likes of Ravi Shastri and Yuvraj Singh when he entered the history books by becoming the seventh cricketer in the world to hit six sixes in an over.

SPO-CRI-PONTING-TESTS

Ponting not in favour of four-day Tests Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) Australia batting great Ricky Ponting on Sunday opposed ICC's idea to make Test cricket a four-day affair, saying he is not keen on changing "something's that's not really badly broken".

SPO-ILEAGUE-LD BAGAN

In biting cold, Mohun Bagan beat Real Kashmir 2-0 Srinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) There was bone-chilling cold. Then there was a Real Kashmir outfit used to such extreme conditions but Mohun Bagan still, making light of both, won their I-League match 2-0 here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-PCB-BCB

PCB rejects Bangladesh's proposal of playing just one Test in Pakistan and other in Dhaka Karachi, Jan 5 (PTI) Bangladesh has agreed to play one Test in Pakistan, provided the second match of the ICC World Test Championship is held in Dhaka, a proposal which was rejected by the PCB.

SPO-CRI-PATHAN-INTERVIEW

I never lost my swing, blaming Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan By Nikhil Bapat

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Sunday said he never lost his swing, contrary to the general perception at that time, and added blaming then coach Greg Chappell for his downfall was a cover-up.

