Snow brings the best out of her: Dhoni shares video of Ziva signing a song

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni on Sunday said that the snow brings the best out of her daughter, Ziva, as he shared a video of her singing a song. Dhoni took to Instagram and shared a video in which Ziva can be seen signing a song with a guitar in her hand.

The former captain captioned the video as: "Snow brings the best out of her @ziva_singh_dhoni." Dhoni has not stepped out on the field for the Indian cricket team since suffering a semi-final exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India had faced an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand. (ANI)

