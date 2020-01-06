Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Vikings beat Saints: Hornet survive Doncic, Mavs in OT and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Vikings beat Saints in overtime on Cousins touchdown pass

Kyle Rudolph caught a four-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in overtime and the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in a NFC wild-card playoff game at New Orleans on Sunday. Dalvin Cook rushed two touchdowns to spark the Vikings to a 20-10 lead before the Saints rallied with Wil Lutz's 49-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation, forcing overtime.

NBA roundup: Hornets survive Doncic, Mavs in OT

Terry Rozier scored 29 points, and Devonte' Graham added 27 as the visiting Charlotte Hornets opened a 20-point first-half lead and still had to rally for a 123-120 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. PJ Washington added 19 points as the Hornets came back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win consecutive road games following a six-game losing streak. Rozier tied it at 103 with 19 seconds left in regulation, then scored seven points in the extra period for the victory.

Halep, Cornet plan unique ways to contribute to bushfire relief

Romanian women's world No. 4 Simona Halep has devised a unique way to support relief and recovery efforts amid Australia's bushfire catastrophe: she will donate money every time she yells at her Australian coach. Other tennis players from across the world, sparked in part by a call to action from tennis player Nick Kyrgios, have pledged to donate A$200 ($139) to the cause every time they serve an ace. But, Halep noted, serving is not her strength.

Bills LB Alexander retiring after 15 seasons

Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander announced his retirement after Saturday's 22-19 overtime playoff loss to the Houston Texans. The 36-year-old veteran earned two Pro Bowl selections during a 15-year career with the Bills (2016-19), Oakland Raiders (2015), Arizona Cardinals (2013-14) and Washington Redskins (2007-12).

NHL roundup: Knights rally, knock off Blues in OT

Chandler Stephenson scored on a breakaway with 1:59 remaining in overtime, as the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a three-goal deficit to win for the first time in franchise history, 5-4, over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of division leaders on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. Stephenson stole the puck from Robert Thomas along the right boards in the Blues' zone and went the length of the ice before beating Jake Allen with a backhand shot.

Patriots quarterback Brady says 'unlikely' to retire

Tom Brady said he was "unlikely" to retire following New England's defeat by the Tennessee Titans in a National Football League wild-card playoff game on Saturday. The 42-year-old quarterback, winner of six Super Bowls with the Patriots, is a free agent and speculation has been rife as to whether he will play next year and, if so, where.

NFL notebook: Cowboys interviewing McCarthy, Lewis for HC job

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and longtime Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis were interviewing with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, according to multiple outlets. The Cowboys don't officially have a vacancy, but Jason Garrett's contract expires on Jan. 14, and Dallas is reportedly interested in candidates with previous head-coaching experience. McCarthy, 56, has already met with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

Tsitsipas back in groove as Zverev searches for answers

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas was clinical as he picked up his first win of the season at the ATP Cup in Brisbane on Sunday against a temperamental Alexander Zverev of Germany, who was almost reduced to tears due to problems over his serve. Nick Kyrgios' late withdrawal due to a back problem did not stop Australia from defeating Canada, as the hosts became the first to seal a quarter-final spot with their second 3-0 win in the inaugural team event.

No Kyrgios? No problem for hosts Australia in ATP Cup

Nick Kyrgios' late withdrawal due to a back problem did not stop Australia from defeating Canada in their ATP Cup tie on Sunday as the hosts strengthened their bid for a quarter-final spot with their second 3-0 win in the inaugural team event. The hosts had blanked Germany in their opening tie and will qualify for the Final Eight stage in Sydney as the Group F winner if Germany beat Greece in the evening session on Sunday.

Mertens races to victory in Shenzhen season opener

Belgium's Elise Mertens made a winning start to 2020 as she eased past Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-3 6-3 in the opening round of the Shenzhen Open on Sunday. Tsurenko, who was playing her first tournament in nearly six months after recovering from an elbow injury, broke her opponent's serve in the opening game before Mertens responded in style.

UPDATE 2-NFL-Seahawks beat Eagles after Wentz leaves injured, Vikes stun Saints

Russell Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, and Marshawn Lynch scored on a 5-yard run as the Seattle Seahawks advanced in the NFC playoffs with a 17-9 victory against the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a w...

Wilson, Seahawks down Eagles after Wentz injured

Russell Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, and Marshawn Lynch scored on a 5-yard run as the Seattle Seahawks advanced in the NFC playoffs with a 17-9 victory against the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a w...

