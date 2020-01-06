Left Menu
Flames top Wild in shootout in back-and-forth contest

  • Reuters
  • Minnesota
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 09:10 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

Mark Giordano tied the game with less than six minutes left in the third period and Dillon Dube recorded the shootout winner as the visiting Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 on Sunday in St. Paul, Minn. Giordano scored Calgary's second power-play goal of the night with 5:28 left in the regulation to tie the game at 4-4. The puck deflected in off the stick of Wild defenseman Ryan Suter to give the visitors life.

Calgary, which also got goals from Milan Lucic, Travis Hamonic and Michael Stone, has won back-to-back contests for the first time since a seven-game run from Nov. 27-Dec. 12. The Flames' David Rittich stopped 30 shots and six of seven in the shootout. Marcus Foligno scored twice for Minnesota, which has lost three of four.

Stone drew Calgary even at 3-3 just 1:55 into the third period with his second goal of the season. However, as was the theme of this back-and-forth contest, Jordan Greenway gave the Wild the lead 42 seconds later on a backhand deflection of a Jared Spurgeon throw on net. Minnesota struck early, and on the power play for a third consecutive contest. Kevin Fiala scored his ninth at 5:01 in the first period as Rittich was unable to glove the puck, which trickled over the goal line.

The Flames, though, ended a five-game power-play drought with 10:28 left in the opening period. Amid a scramble in front of the net, the puck deflected off the skate of Lucic and past Minnesota's Alex Stalock (33 saves). Just 34 seconds later, however, Minnesota took advantage of a Flames turnover to go up 2-1. Foligno struck top shelf off a backhanded, cross-slot pass from Joel Eriksson Ek.

Calgary made it 2-2 with 4:20 left in the first. Hamonic's third goal of the season went over the right shoulder of Stalock, ringing the corner posts and in. Foligno put the Wild back up with 45 seconds left in the first amid some traffic in front of Rittich, who has allowed 11 goals in his last three starts. Foligno has scored three of his seven goals over the last two games.

