Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Eller's OT goal nets Caps' wild win over Sharks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 12:20 IST
NHL roundup: Eller's OT goal nets Caps' wild win over Sharks

Washington scored twice in a 32-second span late in the third period and Lars Eller tallied 2:01 into overtime to lift the Capitals to a 5-4 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Sunday afternoon. The Capitals had to overcome a second-period hat trick from San Jose's Evander Kane and a late 4-2 deficit.

Captain Logan Couture seemed to seal it for the Sharks on an empty-net goal for that two-goal edge with one minute left in the third period. Washington, however, trimmed the deficit after Jakub Vrana's second of the game with 47 seconds left before T.J. Oshie tallied with 15 seconds left. Goalie Braden Holtby then stopped two breakaways in overtime and made a pass that started the rush on Eller's goal. Eller took a cross-ice feed from defenseman John Carlson and fired a high shot past goalie Martin Jones. The assist was Holtby's first of the season.

Flames 5, Wild 4 (SO) Mark Giordano tied the game with less than six minutes left in the third period and Dillon Dube recorded the shootout winner as Calgary beat Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn.

Calgary, which also got goals from Milan Lucic, Travis Hamonic and Michael Stone, has won back-to-back contests for the first time since a seven-game run from Nov. 27-Dec. 12. The Flames' David Rittich stopped 30 shots and six of seven in the shootout. Marcus Foligno scored twice for Minnesota, which has lost three of four.

Lightning 3, Hurricanes 1 Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won his fifth straight decision by stopping 28 shots as Tampa Bay pushed its winning streak to seven games with a victory against host Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Mitchell Stephens, Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored as the Lightning completed a perfect four-game road swing. Nikita Kucherov notched two assists, and Stamkos also had an assist. The Hurricanes, who were playing the first game after the midway mark of their schedule, have lost five of their last seven games. They have three games remaining on a seven-game homestand.

Panthers 4, Penguins 1 Frank Vatrano and Mike Hoffman each had a goal and an assist Sunday as visiting Florida topped Pittsburgh.

Brett Connolly and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, and goaltender Chris Driedger made 31 saves for the Panthers, who have won seven of 10 and finished a road trip 2-2-0. Jared McCann scored for Pittsburgh, which had its five-game point streak (4-0-1) snapped. The Penguins failed to improve on their NHL-best 16 home wins. They also had won eight in a row at home against Florida.

Ducks 5, Predators 4 (SO) Ryan Getzlaf scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of a shootout and added three assists as host Anaheim ended a three-game losing streak by edging Nashville.

Adam Henrique posted two goals and an assist, while Cam Fowler and Daniel Sprong also scored, as the Ducks took a season-high 47 shots and picked up their third victory in their last four home games. Goalie John Gibson made three saves in the shootout and 22 in the game. Craig Smith scored two goals and Austin Watson and Rocco Grimaldi one each for the Predators, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games and went 1-1 in a quick trip to Southern California with games on consecutive nights. Juuse Saros made 43 saves for the Predators.

Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 2 Adam Boqvist scored the go-ahead goal with 10:13 remaining in the third period and goaltender Corey Crawford stopped 19 of 21 shots to rally host Chicago past Detroit.

Making his first start in nearly two weeks, Crawford earned his first victory since Dec. 6 as he spelled Robin Lehner, who is day-to-day with a right knee injury after making the past four starts for Chicago. The Blackhawks have won four of five and six of eight. The Red Wings, who lost for the eighth time in nine games, also lost defenseman Trevor Daley, as he left the ice after taking a shot to his ankle.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in Mumbai building; eight injured

Eight people were injured after a major fire broke out in a commercial building in Kamathipura area of central Mumbai on Monday, a fire official said. One of the injured persons was reported to be critical, he said. The blaze erupted aroun...

Relaxing workers, children died as Cambodian building crumpled

Six children - including at least two infants - among 36 people killed when an unfinished building collapsed in Cambodia were living on the site with their families, a common practice in Cambodias construction boom, survivors said on Monday...

Iran's enrichment decision could trigger end of nuclear deal - Germany

Irans announcement on Sunday that it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium could be the first step towards the end of a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.We will definitely t...

Kejriwal meets senior AAP leaders over JNU violence

A meeting of senior AAP leaders and ministers was held at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence here over the violence at the JNU the day before. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh told reporters that the meeting was held to discuss the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020