Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former CEO of SA Rugby Johan Prinsloo passes away after battle with cancer

Prinsloo, who was born in 1951, joined SA Rugby as CEO in 2004 and served until 2011, after which he moved to the South Western Districts Eagles in a similar capacity until his retirement in 2016.

Former CEO of SA Rugby Johan Prinsloo passes away after battle with cancer
“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones in this very difficult time. May they find solace in the wonderful memories of Johan.” Image Credit: Twitter(@LionsRugbyCo)

Mr. Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby (SARugby.co.za), paid tribute to Johan Prinsloo, a former CEO of the organization, who passed away earlier on Sunday after a battle with cancer.

Prinsloo, who was born in 1951, joined SA Rugby as CEO in 2004 and served until 2011, after which he moved to the South Western Districts Eagles in a similar capacity until his retirement in 2016.

Johan was one of the most experienced rugby administrators in South Africa, and he held an important role in the organization in the years leading up to the victory at the Rugby World Cup in 2007, and the very successful tour of the British & Irish Lions in 2009," said Mr. Alexander.

"And even before his time at SA Rugby, Johan was involved in rugby administration at the Golden Lions, where he also made an indelible mark on one of our foremost provinces.

"During his time in Johannesburg, he played a big role in the successful hosting of the 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa.

"But above all, he will be remembered as someone who served the game with humility and a desire to always find consensus and look for solutions. He never put himself before the game and always led with courtesy and a smile.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones in this very difficult time. May they find solace in the wonderful memories of Johan."

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra, Assam to field biggest contingents in Khelo India Youth Games

Maharashtra and hosts Assam will field the biggest contingents at the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Guwahati from January 10 to 22. Its very nice that Assam is hosting the third edition of the Khelo India Youth ...

Kejriwal protecting those who raised anti-India slogans: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not prosecuting those who raised anti-India slogans. Some students shouted anti-India slogans, said Bharat tere tukde honge. Tell me should not they be se...

Over 1.46 people eligible to cast votes in Delhi Assembly polls, 66.35 lakh of them women

Over 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the February 8 Assembly election in Delhi, according to the final electoral roll published on Monday. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer CEO Ranbir Singh said there are total 1,46,92,136 vot...

Cricket-Patient Sibley, explosive Stokes continue England domination

Opener Dom Sibley struck a patient maiden century and Ben Stokes produced fireworks at the other end as England raced to 375 for seven at lunch on the fourth day of the second test against South Africa on Monday.The tourists lead by 421 run...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020