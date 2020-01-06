Former CEO of SA Rugby Johan Prinsloo passes away after battle with cancer

Mr. Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby (SARugby.co.za), paid tribute to Johan Prinsloo, a former CEO of the organization, who passed away earlier on Sunday after a battle with cancer.

Prinsloo, who was born in 1951, joined SA Rugby as CEO in 2004 and served until 2011, after which he moved to the South Western Districts Eagles in a similar capacity until his retirement in 2016.

Johan was one of the most experienced rugby administrators in South Africa, and he held an important role in the organization in the years leading up to the victory at the Rugby World Cup in 2007, and the very successful tour of the British & Irish Lions in 2009," said Mr. Alexander.

"And even before his time at SA Rugby, Johan was involved in rugby administration at the Golden Lions, where he also made an indelible mark on one of our foremost provinces.

"During his time in Johannesburg, he played a big role in the successful hosting of the 1995 Rugby World Cup in South Africa.

"But above all, he will be remembered as someone who served the game with humility and a desire to always find consensus and look for solutions. He never put himself before the game and always led with courtesy and a smile.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends and loved ones in this very difficult time. May they find solace in the wonderful memories of Johan."

(With Inputs from APO)

