Patriots' Kraft praying Brady won't play elsewhere

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 21:03 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 20:37 IST
Representative image

A rare first-round loss in the playoffs has the New England Patriots entering the offseason surrounded by unprecedented levels of drama and uncertainty. At the forefront of discussions about the future in New England for the next three months is whether quarterback Tom Brady will be back with the Patriots for a 21st season.

Brady said Saturday night in the aftermath of a pick-six that helped the Tennessee Titans close out the Patriots that he considered retirement unlikely. Head coach Bill Belichick on Sunday said the Patriots weren't ready to talk about the future 12 hours after the painful postseason loss.

But owner Robert Kraft opened up to Peter King in an interview regarding where Brady could play next season. "Before the season started," Kraft said, "it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year. Do you know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right. I love the young man like he's part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who's done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer are No. 1, he plays for the Patriots. Or No. 2, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what's in his own best personal interest."

Brady said before the season he planned to explore all opportunities granted by a restructured contract. The Patriots have paid Brady below market value for the position while stockpiling Lombardi trophies. He was 19th among quarterbacks based on the annual average value of his contract in 2019. "If it's the Patriots, great. If that doesn't work, I don't know," Brady told King. "I just don't know. I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I've just got to go do it. I'm motivated to get back to work and training."

When Kraft was reminded of the many Hall of Fame quarterbacks to wear multiple jerseys, from Brett Favre to Joe Montana to Dan Marino and Joe Namath, the Patriots' owner said he's not ready to see Brady play for another team. "I'm thinking of all that, of all the quarterbacks who went elsewhere, and I just hope and believe that Tom ... he is so special that he's earned the right to do what's best for him. But I just hope and pray we fit into his plans," Kraft said. "He is unique in the kind of leader he is, his work ethic, his selfless nature, everything. Think about it: He's been with us 20 percent of the life of the NFL."

