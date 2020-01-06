Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

  Updated: 06-01-2020 22:30 IST
  Created: 06-01-2020 22:30 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Serena, Wozniacki team up to advance in Auckland doubles

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed up in the doubles for the first time to beat Japanese pair Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya 6-2 6-4 at the Auckland Classic on Monday. Wozniacki is set to retire after the Australian Open later this month and Williams said she wanted to partner the Dane before she hung up her racket. NHL roundup: Eller's OT goal nets Caps' wild win over Sharks

Washington scored twice in a 32-second span late in the third period and Lars Eller tallied 2:01 into overtime to lift the Capitals to a 5-4 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Sunday afternoon. The Capitals had to overcome a second-period hat trick from San Jose's Evander Kane and a late 4-2 deficit. Vikings beat Saints in overtime on Cousins touchdown pass

Kyle Rudolph caught a four-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in overtime and the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in a NFC wild card playoff game at New Orleans on Sunday. Dalvin Cook rushed two touchdowns to spark the Vikings to a 20-10 lead before the Saints rallied with Wil Lutz's 49-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation, forcing overtime. NBA roundup: Lakers' 20 blocks subdue Pistons

Anthony Davis recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds and a season-best eight blocked shots to help the Los Angeles Lakers register a 106-99 victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. LeBron James added 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season as the Lakers won their fifth consecutive game. Los Angeles blocked 20 shots, one shy of the franchise mark set against the Denver Nuggets on April 9, 1982. Tennis: Sabalenka begins Shenzhen title defense with emphatic win

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka started her 2020 season in style with a 6-3 6-0 victory over Russian qualifier Margarita Gasparyan in the first round of the Shenzhen Open on Monday. The Belarusian -- who also won titles in Wuhan and Zhuhai last year -- needed only 71 minutes to wrap up the contest, breaking Gasparyan five times on center court to advance to the last 16. Golf: Thomas survives 'disaster' to win Tournament of Champions playoff

Justin Thomas survived a "disaster" at the 72nd hole before beating Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele in a three-way playoff at the PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions in windswept Hawaii on Sunday. Thomas clinched victory with a three-foot birdie at the third extra hole, the par-five 18th, at the Kapalua Plantation course on Maui. Garrett out as head coach at Cowboys, announces owner Jones

Jason Garrett is out after a decade as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, owner Jerry Jones announced on Sunday, a week after the National Football League's most valuable team failed to make the playoffs. Jones had kept faith with Garrett during several middling seasons, but the owner's patience finally ran out as Dallas finished the season 8-8 and missed the playoffs by one game. Cowboys hire McCarthy as head coach

Mike McCarthy is the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. McCarthy confirmed to NFL Network on Monday he signed a contract and will officially be introduced as the replacement for Jason Garrett, who was officially informed his contract would not be renewed on Sunday. Svitolina, Kerber fall at first hurdle in Brisbane

American Danielle Collins stunned former champion Elina Svitolina 6-1 6-1 in the opening round of the Brisbane International on Monday as Germany's Angelique Kerber also bowed out. World number five Svitolina entered the match as heavy favorite to progress but looked far from her best and failed to convert any of her four break points in the opening game. Djokovic, Nadal march on with convincing wins at ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic braved extreme humidity to overcome tricky opponent Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Brisbane on Monday. World number one Rafael Nadal was also in a punishing mood and kept his preparations for this month's Australian Open on track by dismantling Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-2 6-1 in Perth to seal the tie for Spain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

