Angels acquire RHP Keller from Marlins

The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handed pitcher Kyle Keller in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Monday. In exchange, they sent minor league catcher Jose Estrada to Miami.

Keller, 26, appeared in 10 games in relief in 2019. He pitched 10 2/3 innings, striking out 11 with a 3.38 ERA. With Triple-A New Orleans, he had a 2-3 record and 10 saves with a 4.50 ERA in 37 games. In 54 innings, he struck out 73 batters.

Estrada, 19, spent one season in the Angels organization, playing in the Dominican Summer League. He hit .247 with seven doubles, one triple and 14 RBIs in 43 games. In a corresponding move, the Angels designated right-handed pitcher Jake Jewell for assignment.

--Field Level Media

