Warren scores 36 as Pacers top Hornets

T.J. Warren helped ignite a big third quarter and finished with 36 points as the Indiana Pacers defeated the host Charlotte Hornets 115-104 on Monday night, winning for only the second time in their last six games. Warren, a forward playing in his home state, posted 13 points in Indiana's 37-point third quarter. That's the most points in a quarter this season for the Pacers.

That was considered a major offensive surge after the teams scored 15 points apiece in the second quarter. Warren shot 15-for-24 from the field and 6-for-6 on free throws.

Indiana's Domantas Sabonis racked up 18 points and 12 rebounds, Myles Turner had 15 points and Jeremy Lamb added 11 points. Sabonis eclipsed the 2,000-rebound mark for his career in the third quarter. Charlotte guard Terry Rozier poured in 28 points (aided by 9-for-9 on free throws) and Devonte' Graham's late offense allowed him to end up with 22 points. Miles Bridges had 18 points and Cody Zeller chipped in with 14 points.

The Hornets had a two-game winning streak snapped, but now they've lost seven of their last nine games. Indiana didn't have a player reach a double-digit point total until almost two minutes had elapsed in the second half.

Warren scored nine points in an 82-second span of the third quarter. That was part of a 17-7 burst for the Pacers that created a 59-52 lead on the way to ending a four-game road losing streak. The teams were evenly matched in about every category by halftime, with the Hornets holding a 44-42 lead.

Charlotte shot 40.9 percent from the field before the break and Indiana checked in at 40 percent. Both teams were 5-for-16 on 3-pointers, while the Hornets made three of four free throws and Indiana was one of two from the foul line.

