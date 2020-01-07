Motor racing-Verstappen staying at Red Bull until end of 2023 season

Dutch driver Max Verstappen has extended his contract with Red Bull until the end of 2023, the Formula One team announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The news ended speculation that the 22-year-old race winner could switch to rivals Mercedes or Ferrari after the 2020 season.

