Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Verstappen staying at Red Bull until end of 2023 season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dutch
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:10 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen staying at Red Bull until end of 2023 season
Image Credit: Flickr

Dutch driver Max Verstappen has extended his contract with Red Bull until the end of 2023, the Formula One team announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The news ended speculation that the 22-year-old race winner could switch to rivals Mercedes or Ferrari after the 2020 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Flights suspended at an Istanbul airport after plane overshoot

Flights at Istanbuls Sabiha Gokcen airport were suspended until 1700 GMT on Tuesday after a Pegasus plane overshot the runway on landing and became stuck in soft ground, an airport official said. Pegasus said in a statement all passengers h...

4 convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, says Delhi court.

4 convicts in Nirbhaya case to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, says Delhi court....

EU, Italy, Britain, France, Germany to discuss Libya in Brussels on Tuesday

The European Unions top diplomat and the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy will meet on Tuesday afternoon in Brussels to discuss Libya, an EU spokesman said.Separately, Britain, France and Germany may discuss their pos...

Sudan’s seafood industry at Red Sea coast sets to get investment from US firm

One American company is interested to pump out fund in the seafood industry on the Red Sea coast to respond to the global food gap with seafood.The human being has almost doubled the ingestion of seafood in the last fifty years and its dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020