Doubles pair Rankireddy, Shetty crash out of Malaysia Masters

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out of Malaysia Masters after losing to Malaysia's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi on Tuesday. The Indian duo lost 21-15, 18-21 and 21-15.

In the 52-minute long encounter, the Malaysian pair had the upper hand in the first game, which they won 21-15. The Indian pair came back strong and took the second game 18-21. Yew Sin and Ee Yi won the third game 21-15. Earlier, Lakshya Sen also failed to qualify for the main draw of Malaysia Masters after facing a loss against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-11, 18-21, 14-21. Shubhankar Dey also failed to qualify for the main draw after losing 15-21, 15-21 to Malaysia's Liew Daren.

The women's doubles duo of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also lost to Indonesia's pair of Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto. (ANI)

