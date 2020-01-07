Left Menu
Cricket-Stokes wraps up tail as England win second test at Newlands

All-rounder Ben Stokes took the final three wickets as England subdued a stubborn South Africa to win a thrilling second test by 189 runs late on day five on Tuesday, their first win at Newlands since 1957.

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen had frustrated England for 44 overs with a sixth wicket stand. However, Stokes provided late drama with 8.2 overs remaining to level the four-match series ahead of the third test starting in Port Elizabeth on Jan. 16. (Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

