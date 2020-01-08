Left Menu
Sri Lanka did not put enough runs on board, says Mickey Arthur

After facing a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of India in the second T20I match, Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur said that the side did not put enough runs on the board to put India under any pressure.

Sri Lanka did not put enough runs on board, says Mickey Arthur
Sri Lanka skipper Mickey Arthur. Image Credit: ANI

After facing a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of India in the second T20I match, Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur said that the side did not put enough runs on the board to put India under any pressure. "We did not get enough runs on the board and were 20-25 runs short of putting India under any shorts of pressure tonight," Arthur said in a post-match press conference.

India defeated Sri Lanka by seven-wicket at Holkar stadium and with this victory, India takes 1-0 lead in three-match T20I series. The first match at Guwahati was abandoned due to rain. Addressing media after today's match, Coach Arthur said that the batsmen failed to convert the starts into big innings.

"Couple of batters got starts but somebody needs to get 70-80 runs for us. We have pretty young batting unit and need to work on game plans, match awareness and playing at big moments," he said. He praised Indian side and said that the hosts have an excellent side with no weakness.

"India is a wonderful cricket team and there is no apparent weakness in the side. Cricket in India is in really good shape," he added. India will take on Sri Lanka in the third T20I match at Pune on January 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

