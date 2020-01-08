Left Menu
Lee scores winner again as Islanders edge Devils in OT

Image Credit: pixabay

Anders Lee scored with 51 seconds left in overtime Tuesday night to lift the New York Islanders to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Lee's shot beyond the stick of goalie Mackenzie Blackwood capped a frantic overtime in which each team had 3-on-1 opportunities in the 90 seconds prior to the game-winning goal by the Islanders' captain.

It was the second game-winning goal in as many nights for Lee, who scored in the third period of a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Casey Cizikas and Jordan Eberle scored in the first period on Tuesday, while Tom Kuhnhackl forced overtime by scoring late in the third for the Islanders. Goalie Thomas Greiss made 32 saves.

P.K. Subban, Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who have lost two straight. Blackwood recorded 37 saves. The Islanders took the lead 3:38 after faceoff, when Cizikas backhanded home a rebound of a Matt Martin shot past defenseman Sami Vatanen and Blackwood.

The Devils tied the game almost exactly five minutes later when Subban's slap shot from the top of the faceoff circle sailed over the glove of Greiss at 8:37. The Islanders went ahead again thanks to a Devils turnover just 100 seconds later. Damon Severson's pass from behind the New Jersey net sailed to Eberle, who fired a shot from the right faceoff circle past Blackwood.

An impressive individual effort by Hischier led to his game-tying goal late in the second. Hischier was pursued around the Islanders zone by Mathew Barzal from the left faceoff circle all the way to the blue line and then to the other side of the ice, but he finally shook the New York center when the puck bounced off Barzal's skate. Hischier then backhanded his shot past Greiss with 1:36 left. Greiss was whistled for hooking to set up the power play that led to the Devils' go-ahead goal with 8:05 left in regulation. Palmieri, stationed in the left faceoff circle, took a pass from Hischier and fired a shot over Greiss' shoulder.

The Islanders tied the game 2:19 later, when Kuhnhackl was credited with the goal after his slap shot ticked off the stick of Severson and floated past Blackwood.

