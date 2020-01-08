Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coyotes use 2nd period barrage to down Panthers, 5-2

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 08:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 08:34 IST
Coyotes use 2nd period barrage to down Panthers, 5-2
Image Credit: Twitter(@ArizonaCoyotes )

Former NHL MVP Taylor Hall had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and team captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson added one goal and two assists as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the host Florida Panthers 5-2 on Tuesday night at Sunrise, Fla. Hall, acquired from the New Jersey Devils last month, had his first multi-point game since joining the Coyotes. He has three goals and five assists in 10 games with his new team.

In addition, Arizona went 2-for-2 on its power play and 2-for-2 on its penalty kill. The Coyotes also got goals from Christian Dvorak, Carl Soderberg and former Panthers first-round pick Lawson Crouse. Goalie Adin Hill had 37 saves, and Phil Kessel added three assists.

Florida got goals from Noel Acciari and Mike Hoffman - that's 15 on the season for each - and 32 saves from Chris Driedger. It was, in a sense, a battle of backup goalies. Due to injuries, the Coyotes are without Antti Raanta and Darcy Kuemper, and Hill made just his 16th career start.

The Panthers rested starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who has been struggling, and gave Driedger his sixth career start. After a scoreless first period, there were five goals scored in less than six minutes in the second.

Arizona started the barrage with 10:20 gone in the second. A tripping penalty on Florida's Evgenii Dadonov gave Arizona's power play an opportunity, and Dvorak cashed in with his deflection of a Hall shot from the right circle. Florida tied the score 61 seconds later as Acciari deflected Keith Yandle's long and low shot.

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead just 36 seconds later. Hoffman took Riley Stillman's lead pass, which created a two-on-one. Rather than pass, Hoffman scored from the left circle, beating Hill stick-side. Arizona tied the score with 13:33 gone in the second as Ekman-Larsson took a short, lateral pass from Kessel and ripped home a shot from the left circle.

After a tripping call on Florida's Brett Connolly as well as matching penalties, Arizona's power play came through again, this time 4-on-3. With Dvorak providing a screen out front, Hall's wrist shot hit the back of the net from the right circle. Soderberg then got free for a breakaway tally with 1:59 left in the third, virtually clinching Arizona's win. Crouse added his empty-netter with 48 seconds remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder stay hot with overtime win vs. struggling Nets

Chris Paul scored 28 points and hit two clutch shots in overtime as the surging Oklahoma City Thunder outlasted the slumping Brooklyn Nets 111-103 Tuesday night in New York in the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. The Thunder w...

SPEC INDIA is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified software development company

Ahmedabad Gujarat India Jan 08 ANIPRNewswire SPEC INDIA is ecstatic to announce that they have achieved ISOIEC 270012013 certification in the last quarter of 2019. The company believes that data security is strategically vital to the busine...

WRAPUP 6-Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All is well!'

Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Iran fired more tha...

Ukrainian passenger plane crashes after takeoff in Tehran: Iranian media

Ukrainian passenger plane crashes after takeoff in Tehran Iranian media....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020