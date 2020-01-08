Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-St Moritz lake iced up but balmy weather shortens Alpine run

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lausanne
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 14:56 IST
Olympics-St Moritz lake iced up but balmy weather shortens Alpine run

St Moritz prides itself as the birthplace of modern winter sports but the Swiss city has been hit by warm weather and had to wait until days before the Lausanne 2020 winter Youth Olympics to confirm its lake is iced up and ready for speed skating events.

St Moritz hosted two editions of the winter Games -- in 1928 and 1948 - and its lake is to again be a major sports attraction of the Lausanne Youth Games starting on Thursday. But unusually warm weather this winter combined with a lack of snow and heavy rain has affected preparations for the Youth Games.

"The lake is ready to host the Youth Olympics speedskating competition," organizers said late on Tuesday as athletes breathed a sigh of relief. The same, however, cannot be said for the Alpine skiing events, with the course at Les Diablerets being shortened by several hundred meters.

"Following the rainfall (in) the last 24 hours in the area, the last section of the Jorasse ski run ... although still practicable for leisure skiing, it is no longer suitable for competition," organizers said. "After carrying out various field tests, the parties involved decided by mutual agreement to move the finish line up a few hundred meters. This concerns the Super-G, Combined, Giant Slalom and Slalom races."

The Lausanne youth Games run to Jan 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Avenging general's killing, Iran strikes at U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump weighs response

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, raising the stakes in its conflict with Washington amid concern of a wider war in the Middle...

Bird flu hits swans in China's Xinjiang region - ministry

Chinas agriculture ministry said an H5N6 avian flu virus outbreak has been detected in swans in the western region of Xinjiang.Fifteen out of a group of 150 swans had died from the virus and another 15 were ill in the waterfront of a park a...

EU calls Iran rocket attacks 'escalation'

The EUs diplomatic chief on Wednesday condemned Irans rocket attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops, urging an end to the spiral of violence as Europe tries to defuse the growing crisis. Tehran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Ira...

Olympics-St Moritz lake iced up but balmy weather shortens Alpine run

St Moritz prides itself as the birthplace of modern winter sports but the Swiss city has been hit by warm weather and had to wait until days before the Lausanne 2020 winter Youth Olympics to confirm its lake is iced up and ready for speed s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020