Left Menu
Development News Edition

Archery Association of India releases list of nominated candidates for various posts

Arjun Munda and BVP Rao are in the race to become the president of the Archery Association of India as the body on Wednesday released the list of validly nominated candidates.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:50 IST
Archery Association of India releases list of nominated candidates for various posts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Arjun Munda and BVP Rao are in the race to become the president of the Archery Association of India (AAI) as the body on Wednesday released the list of validly nominated candidates. Munda is from the Jharkhand Archery Association while Rao is from Archery Association of Assam.

Apart from the presidential post, AAI also revealed the names of nominated candidates for the other posts such as Senior Vice President, Vice President, Secretary-General, Joint Secretary and Treasurer. Pramod Chandurkar and Maha Singh have been nominated for the post of Secretary-General while for the post of Senior Vice President, GA Ibopishak Sharma and Capt. Abhimanyu Sindhu have been nominated.

For the post of Vice President, 11 candidates have been nominated and 10 candidates have been nominated for the post of Joint Secretary. Samikhya Nanda Das and Rajendar Singh Tomar have been nominated for the post of Treasurer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Due to tension in Middle East, DGCA asks airlines to reroute flights to ensure passenger safety

Hours after a Ukrainian plane with 176 people on-board crashed near Tehran in Iran, aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked Indian airlines to take all precautions in the airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of the Persian G...

Gunfire near Canadian parliament kills one, wounds three

One person was shot dead and three were seriously wounded in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, about a kilometer 0.6 miles from parliament, police said. Police in the Canadian capital responded to reports of multiple gunshots at about 730 a.m. ...

Ghosn vows to clear name as he blasts 'collusion' against him

Fugitive auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday accused Nissan and Japanese prosecutors of plotting against him, vowing to prove his innocence at his first public appearance since fleeing the country. The former Renault-Nissan boss described...

3 days after JNU violence no arrest yet; Centre says police get vital clues on masked assailants

The Delhi Police was yet to make any arrest three days after the attack on students and teachers of the JNU even as the Centre said on Wednesday that the police got vital clues about the identities of the masked assailants and is on the ver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020