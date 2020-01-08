Left Menu
Development News Edition

Redskins hire Scott Turner as offensive coordinator

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 23:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 23:45 IST
Redskins hire Scott Turner as offensive coordinator

New Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera hired Scott Turner as his offensive coordinator and retained Nate Kaczor as special teams coordinator on Wednesday. Turner, 37, is the son of former Redskins head coach Norv Turner.

The younger Turner was Rivera's quarterbacks coach with the Carolina Panthers the past two seasons. He was promoted to interim offensive coordinator for the Panthers after Rivera was fired following a Week 13 loss to Washington. Turner's coaching experience also includes stints as the Minnesota Vikings' quarterbacks coach (2014-16) and as wide receivers coach for the Cleveland Browns (2013). In the collegiate ranks, he was an offensive analyst for Michigan in 2017 and an assistant coach at Pittsburgh from 2008-10.

Kaczor just completed his first season in charge of the Redskins' special teams. He helped guide punter Tress Way to his first Pro Bowl selection and Washington ranked fourth in the league in kickoff return average (25.2 yards). Prior to joining the Redskins, he was special teams coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18) and the Tennessee Titans (2013-15).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Vietnam Airlines re-routes flights after Iran plane crash

FOCUS-Alibaba undercuts Amazon in Europe to woo wary brands

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ghosn: would consider travelling to France with guarantees

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, asked in a French television interview if he would be willing to face trial in France, says he would maybe travel if he knew he would not face problems at the border. If I had guarantees that there would not...

MLB releases game times for 2020 regular-season schedule

A 2020 Opening Day tripleheader on ESPN will feature the World Series champion Washington Nationals visiting the New York Mets on Thursday, March 26. Major League Baseball announced the game times for its master regular-season schedule Wedn...

UPDATE 10-Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Ghosn hits out at carmaker and Japan

Carlos Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first time since his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, said on Wednesday he had been treated brutally by Tokyo prosecutors and was the victim of an inside job to oust him from the helm of automak...

Oscars will have no host again this year, ABC Entertainment president says

The 2020 Oscars ceremony in February will again have no host, the president of ABC Television Entertainment said on Wednesday. Let me confirm it now. Together with the Academy of Motion Pictures, we have decided there will be no traditional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020