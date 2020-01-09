MLB releases game times for 2020 regular-season schedule

A 2020 Opening Day tripleheader on ESPN will feature the World Series champion Washington Nationals visiting the New York Mets on Thursday, March 26. Major League Baseball announced the game times for its master regular-season schedule Wednesday, and for the first time since 1968, every team will throw out the first pitch on the same day.

The Nationals and Mets open the campaign on ESPN at 1:10 p.m. ET, followed by the San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (4:10 p.m. ET) and the 2019 American League champion Houston Astros hosting the Los Angeles Angels (7:10 p.m. ET). The complete 2020 American League and National League regular-season schedules, with game times, is available on MLB.com.

--Field Level Media

