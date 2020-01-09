Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wheelers carries Jets past Leafs despite Matthews milestone

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 09:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 09:01 IST
Wheelers carries Jets past Leafs despite Matthews milestone
Image Credit: pixabay

Blake Wheeler scored the decisive goal of a shootout and the visiting Winnipeg Jets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Wednesday night. Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton scored in regulation time for the Jets, who have won two games in a row. The Jets are 2-0-1 on a four-game road trip that ends Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

Auston Matthews scored two goals for Toronto, tying the game with a slap shot at 19:46 of the third period with goaltender Frederik Andersen removed for an extra attacker. Dmytro Timashov also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two in a row.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots for Winnipeg. Andersen made 25 saves for Toronto, including two on breakaways during overtime.

The teams traded goals 56 seconds apart in the first period. Ehlers scored his 18th goal of the season at 4:00 after Andersen fell trying to handle the puck at the side of the net after Wheeler shot it in.

Matthews tied the score with his 30th of the season from the right circle at 4:56. He is the first Maple Leaf to reach 30 goals in four consecutive seasons to open his career and the first U.S.-born player to do so. Appleton's first goal of the season restored Winnipeg's lead at 18:00 of the first. The short-handed goal came after Appleton stripped the puck from John Tavares near the Toronto blue line. Wheeler was serving a holding penalty.

Timashov tied the game at 6:00 of the second on a pass to the edge of the crease from Adam Brooks after Kasperi Kapanen's shot had been stopped. Timashov had just returned to the ice after serving Toronto's penalty for too many men on the ice. Scheifele restored Winnipeg's lead at 11:45 of the second period with his 21st goal this season with a shot from the right circle on a pass from Kyle Connor.

The Maple Leafs removed Andersen for an extra attacker with just more than two minutes to play in the third period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Astronomers measure expansion rate of Universe

Astronomers have measured the expansion rate of the universe using NASAs Hubble Space Telescope with a technique completely independent of any previous technique. It is very important to know the precise value of how fast the universe expan...

Apex Professional University, Arunachal Pradesh in Collaboration With National Institute of Unani Medicine Bengaluru Hosted One-day Workshop on Medical Astrology

Apex Professional University, Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with National Institute of Unani Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH, Bengaluru hosted a one-day workshop on the topic Medical Astrology An Integral Part of Prevention, Diagnosis and ...

WRAPUP 16-U.S., Iran both appear to signal desire to avoid further conflict

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was standing down after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.Tru...

FACTBOX-Reaction to British royals Harry and Meghan stepping back from senior roles

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britains royal family and spend more time in North America, they have announced. Here are reactions to the news from Australia, a member of the Commonwealth and constituti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020