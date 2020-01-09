Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Williams struggles but advances to quarters in Auckland

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 09:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 09:44 IST
Tennis-Williams struggles but advances to quarters in Auckland
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Top seed Serena Williams was made to work hard against fellow American Christina McHale before she prevailed 3-6 6-2 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Auckland Classic on Thursday. The 23-times Grand Slam champion looked a completely different player from the person who smashed her way into the semi-finals of the doubles with Caroline Wozniacki on Wednesday but managed to do just enough to beat the 86th-ranked McHale.

McHale, who had not beaten Williams in their three previous matches, kept her compatriot off-balance with clever use of angled returns and chased down everything the 38-year-old hammered back at her. Williams only seized control of the match in the fifth game of the decider when she broke the 27-year-old before she wrapped up the win in two hours.

She will now face Germany's Laura Siegemund, who upset American teenager Coco Gauff 5-7 6-2 6-3 in a two-hour, 14-minute match that opened Thursday's action on the main court at the Auckland Tennis Centre. While the 15-year-old Gauff won the first set, she had to fight back from two breaks of serve and she never really settled as the 31-year-old German capitalized on the American's shaky service game.

Gauff became increasingly frustrated throughout the match as her game fell apart as Siegemund worked her around the court and upset her power-hitting tempo and the American admitted afterward she was still learning how to play at the top level. "I'm still learning and that's the problem that I have," she told reporters.

"I didn't play the right way and if I lost playing the right way it would have been fine, but I don't think I was playing the right way. "You have bad days, you can't play your best tennis every day. I learned a lot from this match and for this next week I'll work on the things I need to work on, to get ready for the Australian Open."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Will learn from Pogba if he comes to Real Madrid: Fede Valverde

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has said that he will learn a lot from Manchester Uniteds Paul Pogba if he decides to join the Spanish side. There have been wide rumours indicating Pogbas departure from United. Both Real Madrid and Juv...

Astronomers measure expansion rate of Universe

Astronomers have measured the expansion rate of the universe using NASAs Hubble Space Telescope with a technique completely independent of any previous technique. It is very important to know the precise value of how fast the universe expan...

Apex Professional University, Arunachal Pradesh in Collaboration With National Institute of Unani Medicine Bengaluru Hosted One-day Workshop on Medical Astrology

Apex Professional University, Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with National Institute of Unani Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH, Bengaluru hosted a one-day workshop on the topic Medical Astrology An Integral Part of Prevention, Diagnosis and ...

WRAPUP 16-U.S., Iran both appear to signal desire to avoid further conflict

President Donald Trump on Wednesday tempered days of angry rhetoric and suggested Iran was standing down after it fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq, as both sides looked to defuse a crisis over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.Tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020