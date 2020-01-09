Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fiery Russia beat Argentina in ATP Cup quarter-final, Australia advance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:29 IST
UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fiery Russia beat Argentina in ATP Cup quarter-final, Australia advance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Daniil Medvedev continued to baffle his opponents at the ATP Cup on Thursday, securing a hard-fought and fiery victory against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and propelling Russia into the semi-final of the inaugural team event. Medvedev, ranked five in the world and undefeated in singles this tournament, won 6-4 4-6 6-3 in Sydney and will lead Russia against the winner of Novak Djokovic-led Serbia or Canada.

Earlier, Russia's Karen Khachanov defeated an out-of-sorts Guido Pella from Argentina 6-2 7-6(4), with the victories giving Russia an unassailable 2-0 lead in the quarter-final tie ahead of the doubles match. The decisive victory contrasted with the knife-edge contest in the day's other quarter-final between Australia and Britain.

Australia's untested doubles pairing of Alex De Minaur and Nick Kyrgios saved four match points against Britain's Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury before clinching a spot in the semi-finals in a half-hour-long extended tiebreak - used in place of a deciding third set. With Russian team captain Marat Safin sitting in his corner, Medvedev broke his opponent's serve twice - and gave one break back - in an entertaining first set, where his slapping forehand ebbed between sublime and out-of-control.

World number 13 Schwartzman got better as the match progressed, attacking relentlessly. The pair exchanged heated words at one point, earning Team Russia a warning before Medvedev received a point penalty after waving his racquet at the umpire and hitting the umpire's chair shortly after losing a service game in the second set.

Medvedev said after the match he had been frustrated with how his opponent reacted to a stroke of luck during the match, which prompted his exchange with Schwartzman and, later, the umpire. Medvedev said he deserved the reprimand from the umpire and that while he expected to be fined by the tour, he did not anticipate further disciplinary action.

"Nothing happened to the chair, nothing happened to anybody, I didn't break my racquet," he said. The crowd turned against Medvedev after the incident, and the Russian looked ready to implode, though it proved to be only a partial flare-up.

Schwartzman won the second set but Medvedev recovered to take the decider, with the 1.98m (6-feet-6-inch) Russian increasingly relying on his booming serve to get himself out of trouble when tested. AUSTRALIA CLINCH WIN

In the day session, De Minaur and Kyrgios, better known for their singles play, defeated doubles specialists Murray and Salisbury 3-6 6-3 18-16 to set up a semi-final against either Rafael Nadal-led Spain or David Goffin's Belgium. In something resembling both a hug and a wrestle, De Minaur and Kyrgios fell to the ground in a celebratory embrace after edging the half-hour-long extended tiebreak, used in place of a deciding third set.

"That was the most stressful tiebreaker I've ever been involved in," Kyrgios said in an on-court interview after the match. "I'll definitely be having a couple of red wines tonight." The pair were subbed in by team captain Lleyton Hewitt at the last moment after the teams split the two singles matches, a decision he attributed to Kyrgios' irresistible form.

While Kyrgios' on-court behavior often raised hackles, few handle pressure moments as well as he did on Thursday. Facing a match point in the doubles tiebreak, he ripped a backhand winner off a serve down a narrow gap. In the singles matches, Kyrgios was too strong for London-based left-hander Cameron Norrie, winning 6-2 6-2, while Britain's Dan Evans then outlasted the top 20-ranked De Minaur 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(2).

Hewitt then made the prescient call to put the 20-year-old De Minaur immediately back out on the court, partnered with Kyrgios, instead of doubles specialists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

In latest UK royals saga, Prince Harry and Meghan find sympathy on London streets

Love them or loathe them, the British royals are peerless purveyors of news stories and there was no shortage of opinions in London on Thursday about Prince Harry and his wife Meghans shock plans to strike out on their own.Media headlines i...

Ban corporate, NGO donations to political parties- Owaisi

It is easier to run a political party than fight elections for smaller political outfits like AIMIM due to paucity of election funds, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said here on Thursday even as he opined there should be a ban on corporate an...

Sale of 13th tranche of electoral bonds from Jan 13: FinMin

The finance ministry on Thursday said 13th tranche of electoral bonds sale will take place from January 13 to January 22. Electoral bonds have been pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to ...

Law is not to gag voices, Soren says after dropping sedition

After directing Dhanbad administration to drop sedition charges against 3000 anti-CAA protesters, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said law is there not to gag voices but to instil a sense of security among the people. In a signif...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020