Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jurel, Ankolekar help India win Quadrangular U-19 Series in South Africa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Durban
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:40 IST
Jurel, Ankolekar help India win Quadrangular U-19 Series in South Africa

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jorel struck a delightful century before left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar scalped four wickets to help India beat South Africa by 69 runs and lift the Quadrangular U-19 Series title here on Thursday. Jorel hit 101 off 115 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes, while Tilak Varma struck 70 off 103 deliveries (7x4s, 1x6), helping India post a competitive 259 for seven after being sent into bat.

Left-arm orthodox bowler, Ankolekar (4/31), then spun a web around South Africa batsmen to bundle out the hosts for 190 in 43.1 overs in the title clash. However, the start was far from rosy for the Indians as they slipped to 13 for 3 in 6.1 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena and skipper Priyam Garg all departed early, leaving the tourists in a spot of bother.

Jurel and Varma then joined hands and shared 164 runs for the fourth wicket to not only stabilise India's innings but also set a platform for a fighting total. Siddhesh Veer also made a significant contribution with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 48 off 37 balls. He struck three fours and two hits over the fence during his knock.

Gerald Coetzee was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with figures of 3 for 19. South Africa's chase never got going as the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals and never allowed the hosts to forge any partnership.

Jack Lees (52) top-scored for the home team, while Jonathan Bird made 39. Besides Ankolekar, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/29) picked up two wickets, while Veer (1/19), Varma (1/11), Jaiswal (1/16) and Akash Singh (1/29) were the other wicket getters for India.

Brief Scores: India U-19: 259 for 7 in 50 overs (Dhruv Jurel 101, Tilak Varma 70; Gerald Coetzee 3/19).

South Africa U-19: 190 all out in 43.1 overs (Jack Lees 52, Jonathan Bird 39; Atharva Ankolekar 4/31).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

JK DGP reviews security scenario in Kulgam, Awantipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh reviewed the law and order situation in south Kashmir on Thursday and directed officers to augment the security grids in the Valley. Singh also called for increasing peoples participation through ...

CII delegation meets LG, document on industrial growth in J-K released

A delegation of Confederation of Indian Industries CII, Jammu and Kashmir Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan to discuss issues of development and economic growth in the union territory, an off...

Trump says 'I have my suspicions' over Iran plane crash (AFP) RUPRUP

Trump says I have my suspicions over Iran plane crash AFP RUPRUP...

No compromise over removal of VC: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

JNU Students Union JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday said the January 5 attack on students inside the university campus was a traumatic experience, which they will not forget till their last breath, while asserting that the students a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020