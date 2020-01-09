England's Jos Buttler fined for obscene language, breaching ICC code
England player Jos Butler has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the fifth day of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Buttler breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using of an audible obscenity during an International Match.
The incident took place during South Africa's inning when Buttler used an audible obscenity toward all-rounder Vernon Philander. Also, one demerit point has been added to Buttler's disciplinary record. Earlier, England defeated the Proteas by 189 runs in the second Test match to level the four Tests series 1-1.
Both teams will lock horns in the third Test on January 16 at Porth Elizabeth. (ANI)
