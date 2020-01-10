Vikings WR Thielen questionable after cut to ankle

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen sat out Thursday's practice and is officially questionable for Saturday's playoff game in Santa Clara, Calif., after hurting his ankle during Wednesday's practice. According to multiple reports, Thielen's injury included a cut significant enough to require stitches. The Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in an NFC divisional playoff game. However, Thielen is optimistic he will be able to play in the game.

"Yeah, you know how it is," Thielen said. "I just got a little tangled up in practice, but I'm going to do whatever it takes -- it's playoffs. I'll do whatever it takes to be out there on Saturday with my teammates and try to help this team win." Thielen made a key 43-yard reception to set up the winning touchdown in last Sunday's 26-20 overtime victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC wild-card game. He finished with seven receptions for 129 yards.

Thielen, 29, was limited to 10 games in the regular season due to a hamstring injury. He had 30 catches for 418 yards and six touchdowns. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Stefon Diggs returned to practice after missing two straight with an illness. He avoided the questionable designation.

Safety Jayron Kearse (toe, knee) and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee) both missed practice all week and are ruled doubtful and out, respectively. Alexander had surgery this week, according to the Star Tribune. --Field Level Media

