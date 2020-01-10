Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raiders extend G Good for one year

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oakland
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 07:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 07:08 IST
Raiders extend G Good for one year
Image Credit: Pexels

The Oakland Raiders signed guard Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension on Thursday, preventing him from hitting free agency. Good, who earned $1.8 million on a one-year deal with Oakland last season, was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Now he'll remain with the team as it moves to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

Good started five games this season, three at right guard and two at left guard, playing 338 offensive snaps. He committed two penalties, both false starts, and according to STATS, allowed one sack. A seventh-round pick of Indianapolis in 2015, Good has played in 46 games (28 starts) over five seasons. He joined the Raiders via waivers in December of 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US to join Iran crash probe: NTSB

New York, Jan 10 AFP The US National Transporation Safety Board said Thursday it will join the probe into the Ukrainian Boeing airliner which went down in Iran. The NTSB has designated an accredited representative to the investigation of th...

US House votes to curb Trump war power on Iran

US lawmakers concerned about rushing to war with Iran adopted a measure Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trumps ability to take military action against the Islamic republic. The resolution was introduced by Democrats after Trum...

NFL notebook: Ingram getting closer to return

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram II returned to practice Thursday and participated for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 16 -- albeit mostly limited work with the rehab group. Ingram is listed as questionable for Satur...

UPDATE 1-Boeing releases internal messages on 737 MAX, calls them 'completely unacceptable"

Boeing Co on Thursday released hundreds of internal messages that raise serious questions about its development of simulators and the 737 MAX that was grounded in March after two fatal crashes, prompting outrage from U.S. lawmakers.In an Ap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020