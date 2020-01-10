Raiders extend G Good for one year

The Oakland Raiders signed guard Denzelle Good to a one-year contract extension on Thursday, preventing him from hitting free agency. Good, who earned $1.8 million on a one-year deal with Oakland last season, was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Now he'll remain with the team as it moves to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

Good started five games this season, three at right guard and two at left guard, playing 338 offensive snaps. He committed two penalties, both false starts, and according to STATS, allowed one sack. A seventh-round pick of Indianapolis in 2015, Good has played in 46 games (28 starts) over five seasons. He joined the Raiders via waivers in December of 2018.

