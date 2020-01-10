Left Menu
Van Niekerk, Tryon return to South Africa ODI squad for New Zealand series

Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon returned to South Africa's women team for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand later this month.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) logo. Image Credit: ANI

Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon returned to South Africa's women team for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand later this month. Van Niekerk makes a return as captain after she was sidelined due to injury, while big-hitting all-rounder Tryon who missed the last series in India and will return to her role deputing for Niekerk.

The team will go to New Zealand with a much stronger unit as compared to their side during the tour of India as the likes of seamers Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka are fully fit, and will add the much-needed experience to a side that includes youngsters like Nondumiso Shangase and Nadine de Klerk. South Africa women's team squad: Dane Van Niekerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase.

New Zealand will host South Africa for the three-match ODI series commencing from January 25. The Proteas will play their first and second ODI match at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland, with the last ODI taking place at Seddon Park in Hamilton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

