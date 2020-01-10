Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muguruza dumped out in Shenzhen Open semi-finals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 13:43 IST
Muguruza dumped out in Shenzhen Open semi-finals
Image Credit: Flickr

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the Shenzhen Open semi-finals on Friday with a straight-sets loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova. Alexandrova, the Russian fifth seed, won 6-4, 6-3 to set up a final with seventh seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or unseeded Czech Kristyna Pliskova.

Spain's Muguruza, 26, endured a poor 2019 but showed signs in southern China of rediscovering the form that made her world number one in 2017. However, with the Australian Open looming large, the sixth seed was comfortably beaten by the 25-year-old Alexandrova in 77 minutes.

The powerful Russian is now just one victory away from her first WTA title. "It was a tough match right from the start," said Alexandrova.

"I was calmer than yesterday and that helped a lot."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Iran civil aviation boss 'certain' Ukraine plane not hit by missile

Tehran, Jan 10 AFP Irans civil aviation chief Ali Abedzadeh said Friday he was certain a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran this week was not hit by a missile.One thing is for certain, this airplane was not hit by a missile, Ab...

'Chhapaak' a glowing gem in your repertoire: Ranveer to Deepika

Calling Chhapaak one of the films of our times, Ranveer Singh praised actor-wife Deepika Padukone for her immensely complex portrayal of an acid attack survivor. In a lengthy Instagram post, Ranveer called Deepika the soul of the Meghna Gu...

Japan failed to arrange fair trial for Ghosn - French lawyer

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosns lawyer on Friday told Japans government that the authorities had failed to arrange for a fair trial that respected universal rights. Francois Zimeray, French lawyer for Ghosn, said that it had been for Japan...

Muguruza dumped out in Shenzhen Open semi-finals

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the Shenzhen Open semi-finals on Friday with a straight-sets loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova. Alexandrova, the Russian fifth seed, won 6-4, 6-3 to set up a final with seventh seed E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020