Sindhu ousted from Malaysia Masters after losing to Tai Tzu-Ying
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was on Friday ousted from the Malaysia Masters after losing in the quarterfinals.
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was on Friday ousted from the Malaysia Masters after losing in the quarterfinals. Sindhu faced a defeat at the hands of Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in straight games 21-16, 21-16. The clash lasted for 36 minutes and the world number two opponent had the upper hand in the encounter.
Sindhu on Thursday thrashed Japan's Aya Ohori in straight games 21-10, 21-15 that lasted 34 minutes. After the loss, Saina Nehwal is the lone Indian shuttler left in the competition. Nehwal defeated South Korea's An Se Young 25-23, 21-12 in the second-round match. She will face Spain's Carolina Marin in the quarterfinal clash later in the day. (ANI)
