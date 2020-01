Samson, Pandey, Chahal in Indian playing XI as Sri Lanka opt to field

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, middle-order batsman Manish Pandey and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were included in the Indian playing XI for the third T20 International against Sri Lanka here on Friday. The players rested are burly keeper Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Shivam Dube and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

For Sri Lanka, veteran Angelo Mathews got his first game of the series. India: 1 KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (capt), Lahiru Kumara.

