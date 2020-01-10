REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Everything and anything that ever happened in the game of golf can be found between the covers of Alastair Johnston’s vast 30,000-volume collection of golf books and he is donating the whole lot to the R&A at St Andrews. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Rennes vs Marseille Rennes faces Olympique Marseille in French Ligue 1 soccer match.

10 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v West Ham United 10 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ATM/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer-Messi laments Barca's childish mistakes in Super Cup defeat

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi cursed the careless errors his side in their 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday after they crashed out of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. 10 Jan 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal

11 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spanish Super Cup Final - news conferences & training Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid prepare for the Spanish Super Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Jan 11 TENNIS

TENNIS-HOBART/ Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International

Players warm up for the Australian Open at the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania. January 11 is the first day of qualifying. 11 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

The semi-finals of the ATP Cup in Sydney. 11 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-BRISBANE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International

The Brisbane International semi-finals. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena. 11 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TENNIS-SHENZHEN/ Tennis - WTA International - Shenzhen Open

The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open - an International event. Jan 11

MOTOR RALLY MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally Stage six of the Dakar Rally is a 830-kilometre route from Ha'il to Riyadh.

10 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX)

Rallying - Dakar Rally - Rest Day January 11 is the rest day for the Dakar Rally.

Jan 11 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ NFL-Veterans, newcomers alike romp into divisional playoff round

The four battle-hardened winners of the NFL's wild card games roll onto the next round of playoffs this weekend, with a mix of veterans and relative newcomers all vying to clear the latest hurdle on the path to the Super Bowl. 10 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ NFL-Divisional round games of NFL playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings, and the Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans in divisional round games of NFL playoffs. Jan 11

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - South African Open The South African Open will be played at the Randpark Golf Club.

10 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT GOLF-SONYOPEN/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii third round Coverage of third round from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Matt Kuchar is defending champion.

Jan 11 OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-IOC/BACH (PIX) (TV) IOC President holds news briefing at the end of 135th Session

IOC President, Thomas Bach, holds news briefing at the end of 135th Session 10 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

CRICKET CRICKET-T20-IND-LKA/

Cricket-India v Sri Lanka Twenty20 series India play Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 International in Pune.

10 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.