REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET
Everything and anything that ever happened in the game of golf can be found between the covers of Alastair Johnston’s vast 30,000-volume collection of golf books and he is donating the whole lot to the R&A at St Andrews. UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-OLM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Rennes vs Marseille Rennes faces Olympique Marseille in French Ligue 1 soccer match.
10 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v West Ham United 10 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ATM/ (PIX) (TV) Soccer-Messi laments Barca's childish mistakes in Super Cup defeat
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi cursed the careless errors his side in their 3-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday after they crashed out of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. 10 Jan 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-ARS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal
11 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Spanish Super Cup Final - news conferences & training Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid prepare for the Spanish Super Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
Jan 11 TENNIS
TENNIS-HOBART/ Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International
Players warm up for the Australian Open at the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania. January 11 is the first day of qualifying. 11 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup
The semi-finals of the ATP Cup in Sydney. 11 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
TENNIS-BRISBANE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Brisbane International
The Brisbane International semi-finals. French Open champion Ash Barty leads the field at the Pat Rafter Arena. 11 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
TENNIS-SHENZHEN/ Tennis - WTA International - Shenzhen Open
The WTA hosts the Shenzhen Open - an International event. Jan 11
MOTOR RALLY MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)
Rallying - Dakar Rally Stage six of the Dakar Rally is a 830-kilometre route from Ha'il to Riyadh.
10 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX)
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Rest Day January 11 is the rest day for the Dakar Rally.
Jan 11 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ NFL-Veterans, newcomers alike romp into divisional playoff round
The four battle-hardened winners of the NFL's wild card games roll onto the next round of playoffs this weekend, with a mix of veterans and relative newcomers all vying to clear the latest hurdle on the path to the Super Bowl. 10 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-PLAYOFFS/ NFL-Divisional round games of NFL playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings, and the Baltimore Ravens host the Tennessee Titans in divisional round games of NFL playoffs. Jan 11
GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)
Golf - European Tour - South African Open The South African Open will be played at the Randpark Golf Club.
10 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT GOLF-SONYOPEN/
Golf - PGA Tour: Sony Open in Hawaii third round Coverage of third round from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Matt Kuchar is defending champion.
Jan 11 OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-IOC/BACH (PIX) (TV) IOC President holds news briefing at the end of 135th Session
IOC President, Thomas Bach, holds news briefing at the end of 135th Session 10 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
CRICKET CRICKET-T20-IND-LKA/
Cricket-India v Sri Lanka Twenty20 series India play Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 International in Pune.
10 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Singapore police probe Indian for alleged Modi citizenship law protest
YEARENDER-Oxygen bar to fake rain: 10 ways India tried to beat its 'airpocalypse'
ANALYSIS-Blindspot to backlash: India's Modi and party misread the mood
Indiannica Learning Hosts the National Final of the First Edition of Indiannica Quiz League
Decade's last solar eclipse witnessed in several parts of India