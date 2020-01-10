India score 201/6 after Dhawan, Rahul half centuries

India amassed 201 for six after being invited to bat by Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 International here on Saturday. Openers K L Rahul (54 off 36 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan 52 off 36) added 97 runs in 10.5 overs before the visitors made the first breakthrough.

Manish Pandey smashed 31 off 18 balls and skipper Virat Kohli, batting at number six, scored a brisk 17-ball 26. But India wouldn't have crossed 200 had it not been for Shardul Thakur's blistering 22 off only eight balls. He smashed two sixes and a boundary.

Brief scores: India: 201/6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 54, Shikhar Dhawan 52; Lakshan Sandakan 3/35).

