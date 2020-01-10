Left Menu
Development News Edition

India thrash Sri Lanka by 78 runs, win T20I series

India secured a massive 78-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third T20I here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 22:47 IST
India thrash Sri Lanka by 78 runs, win T20I series
India won the three-match T20I series by 2-0 as the first game was abandoned due to rain. (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India secured a massive 78-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third T20I here on Friday. With this win, India won the three-match T20I series by 2-0 as the first game was abandoned due to rain.

Chasing a massive target of 202 runs, Sri Lanka had a very poor start to their innings as Danushka Gunathilaka was dismissed in the very first over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. The other opener, Avishka Fernando, too was sent back to the pavilion in the next over. The fall of wickets did not stop as Oshada Fernando was run out in the fourth over. Soon after that, Kusal Perera too followed Fernando back to the pavilion as Navdeep Saini bowled him.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews then took the field and provided Sri Lanka with some momentum. Both formed a 68-run partnership before Washington Sundar dismissed Mathews (31). Shardul Thakur bowled the 14th over and two Sri Lanka batsmen were dismissed in the over. First, Dasun Shanaka was caught-and-bowled by Thakur and later, Wanindu Hasaranga was run out.

Sri Lanka failed to build a partnership and were all out on 123 runs. Saini took three wickets while Thakur and Sundar clinched two wickets each. After being asked to bat first, India got off to a flying start as KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan struck regular boundaries. Both kept the scoreboard moving and formed a 97-run partnership.

Dhawan completed his half-century in the 11th over and in the same over he was dismissed by Lakshan Sandakan which ended the batsman's 52-run innings. Sanju Samson then came out to bat but failed to leave a mark as he only managed to score six runs before being declared LBW off Wanindu Hasaranga's delivery.

Sandakan came out furiously and picked two wickets in the 13th over, removing Rahul (54) and Shreyas Iyer (4). Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey then provided some stability to India's innings as they formed a 42-run partenrship. In the 18th over, Kohli was run out after scoring 26 runs and on the next ball, Washington Sundar was sent back to the pavilion by Lahiru Kumara on a duck. Shardul Thakur then joined Pandey out on the field and both played brilliantly.

Both added 34 runs on the board to help India set a challenging target of 202 runs for Sri Lanka. Brief scores: India 201/6 (KL Rahul 54, Shikhar Dhawan 52, Lakshan Sandakan 3-35) defeated Sri Lanka 123 (Dhananjaya de Silva 57, Angelo Mathews 31, Navdeep Saini 3-28) by 78 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Citizenship Amendment Act comes into force

The provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act have come into force from Friday, according to a gazette notification. The government notified January 10, 2020, as the date on which the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act have come ...

Latur civic bypoll: Cong defeats BJP

The Congress on Friday wrestedWard number 11A in Latur Municipal Corporation from the BJP ina bypoll necessitated after latters corporator died,officials saidCongress Vikas Waghmare defeated BJPs Nikhil Gaikwadby a margin of 726 votesThe by...

French PM to send proposals to unions on pensions reform

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday he will send written concrete proposals to unions about the governments pensions reform plan, hoping to reach a compromise and end more than a month of public sector strikes over the iss...

UPDATE 2-Fearing nuclear proliferation, Europe scrambles to calm Iran tensions

Europe looked on Friday for ways to guide the United States and Iran away from open conflict, believing that a miscalculation from either side could leave the bloc facing war and a serious nuclear proliferation crisis at its doorstep.In a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020