Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sheffield United boss Wilder signs new deal until 2024

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 23:08 IST
Soccer-Sheffield United boss Wilder signs new deal until 2024

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has signed a new 4-1/2 year contract until the end of 2023-24 season, with an option for an additional year, the Premier League club said on Friday. Wilder was appointed as manager of his boyhood club in 2016 and led them from League One to the top-flight, with two promotions in the last three seasons.

The 52-year-old was named League Managers Association Manager of the Year after United secured a return to the Premier League after a 12-year absence last year. "Chris has played an integral role in our recent and current success and we want him at the helm in the future, driving us forward, hence the new long-term contract," Blades owner Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said in a statement https://www.sufc.co.uk/news/2020/january/wilder-signs.

"He is a dynamic leader, with whom the supporters connect and it is important that we have someone of his stature leading this club on the field. "January is a very important month but securing the signature of Chris was paramount and underpins all the plans we have for the club over the next few years."

Despite operating on a modest transfer budget, United have enjoyed a brilliant start to life in the Premier League and are currently eighth in the standings with 29 points from their 21 matches. They can provisionally move up to fifth with a win over West Ham United later on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Govt considering making Marathi compulsory: Ajit Pawar

Lamenting that many students can not read and write Marathi, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the government was thinking of making Marathi compulsory in all schools till class 10. He was speaking at a felici...

UPDATE 1-Lufthansa extends Iran cancellations, resumes flights to Iraq

Lufthansa has extended its suspension of flights to Iran, the German airline said on Friday, after the deadly crash of a Ukrainian airliner in a suspected accidental missile strike outside Tehran.Lufthansa said it had grounded its daily Fra...

UPDATE 1-French pension reform talks deadlocked ahead of nationwide protests

Negotiations between the French government and trade unions failed to break the deadlock over pension reform on Friday as both sides stood firm ahead of a fifth day of nationwide protests. With a public transport strike into its 37th day, P...

Delhi Police 'underplaying' Jan 5 violence on campus: JNUTA

The JNU Teachers Association on Friday accused the Delhi Police of underplaying the January 5 violence on the varsity campus and termed its version of the incident as disturbing. Such underplaying of the incident which shocked the nation an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020