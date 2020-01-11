Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will do whatever is best for the club, says Man U coach

Manchester United's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will do whatever is best for the club, and will always have the bigger picture in mind.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 12:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 12:44 IST
Will do whatever is best for the club, says Man U coach
Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he will do whatever is best for the club, and will always have the bigger picture in mind. He also said that he will continue with long-term plans for the team even if not addressing the short term problems gets him sacked. The side has been linked with several players in an attempt to fix a number of issues in the squad.

"It wouldn't always be the worst thing you can do to put a short-term fix in if it's good for the group here and now. But you wouldn't put yourself in a situation where you've done something that you regret in 18 months' time," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. "I am not going to protect myself. I am going to do what is best for the club, what I think and we feel is right for the club and I will never put myself before the club. This is Man United and there is no 'I' in Manchester and for me there is no 'I' in this team and I could never ever do that, that's not me. I am working for Man United, not for me," he added.

The coach also said that he is willing to stand up to the club's vice-chairman Ed Woodward over the transfer deals. "Of course we have got open discussions and of course we're open and honest and we talk. But I wouldn't say to you what I say to him, that's none of my concern really," Solskjaer said.

"We are building towards something and I'm almost getting bored myself talking about this, and the fans will definitely be bored listening to me talk about what we do have as a vision and a plan," he added. Manchester United is currently at the sixth place in the Premier League standings with 31 points from 21 matches.

It will take on Norwich City later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Su-30 squadron will hugely enhance operational capabilities, says Air Chief Bhadauria

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said here on Saturday that a new Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron is being inducted at Thanjavur and it will hugely enhance the operational capability of IAF. In Thanjavur, we are forming a new Su-30 sq...

Kerala Guv comes out against LDF govt's anti-CAA advt

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has come out against the CPIM-led LDF governments anti-CAA advertisements in the front page of national dailies and said spending public money for political campaigning was thoroughly undesirable. T...

Reason unveiled behind human inclination towards counter-clock side preference

A new study has discovered the reason behind humans choosing left over right or center. Human beings have always been inclined towards left even if suggested to focus on the center from the pre-historic era. But why The answer was unknown u...

Techbooze Consultancy Services Secures $15M Funding from Space Capital at $300M Valuation

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirTechbooze Consultancy Services Private Limited, a leading Business Development, Consulting and Funding facilitator for Startups Enterprise, announced on January 10, 2020 that it raised Series A funding of 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020