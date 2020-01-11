Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Mrazek, Hurricanes blank Coyotes

Goalie Petr Mrazek made 32 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes won their second game in a row by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. It was Mrazek's third shutout of the season and the outcome marked the fifth blanking overall for Carolina this season. Del Potro to miss Australian Open due to knee problems

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro will miss the Australian Open later this month because of persistent problems with his injured knee, tournament organizers said on Friday. "Juan Martin del Potro has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2020 as he continues to recover from a knee injury," a short tweet said. "Wishing you all the best with your recovery @delpotrojuan." MLB notebook: Red Sox, Betts avoid arbitration with record deal

Mookie Betts continues to do big things with the Boston Red Sox as the All-Star outfielder avoided arbitration with the club Friday by agreeing to a record $27 million deal for 2020, according to multiple reports. The previous record to avoid arbitration was the $26 million than Nolan Arenado agreed to with the Colorado Rockies last year before he was locked up to an eight-year, $260 million extension during spring training. NBA roundup: James fills void as streaking Lakers handle Mavs

LeBron James had 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists to lead the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to their seventh straight win, a 129-114 decision against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Kyle Kuzma started in place of Anthony Davis and scored a season-high 26 points for the Lakers. Davis, the leading scorer (27.1 points per game) and rebounder (9.4 boards per game) for the Lakers, sat out after taking a hard fall against the visiting New York Knicks on Tuesday night and sustaining a contusion to his gluteus maximus. Mixed Martial Arts: UFC's White says he wants to hire woman who fought shoplifter

UFC president Dana White plans to fly a former Best Buy employee who thwarted an alleged shoplifting attempt in Hawaii to an upcoming UFC fight in Las Vegas and may even hire the woman, he said on Twitter on Friday. Security footage that went viral showed Summer Tapasa-Sataraka, 24, battling a man trying to leave the store in Aiea with a speaker, using her forearms to block the exit and wrestling the man to the ground before he left empty handed. Olympics: CAS verdict on Russia ban must come soon and be watertight - IOC

A decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over Russia's four-year ban for doping must come as soon as possible and leave no room for interpretation ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday. IOC President Thomas Bach said the ruling should be watertight so as to leave no room for other legal challenges that would further delay decisions about how Russian athletes will take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Steele and Davis shine to share lead in stormy Hawaii

Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis overcame wet and windy weather to post matching four-under-par 66s to grab a share of the lead at the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on Friday. Both men finished one stroke ahead of nine players, including overnight leader Collin Morikawa, and benefited from going out before conditions in Honolulu deteriorated further in the afternoon. Djokovic outlasts Medvedev to lead Serbia into ATP Cup final

World number two Novak Djokovic played tactical tennis on Saturday to pick apart the enigmatic Daniil Medvedev at the inaugural ATP Cup in Sydney and earn a place for Serbia in the tournament's final. The Serbian won the match 6-1 5-7 6-4 after he relentlessly pushed the 198cm (6.5 ft) tall Russian around the court, forcing Medvedev to constantly scrape shots off his shoe laces. Rangers great Richter says sport brings focus to climate change's thin ice

With a 15-year career making clutch saves as the legendary goalie for the New York Rangers, Mike Richter knows the importance of keeping your cool. It stands to reason, then, that the 53-year-old Hall of Famer, who won the Stanley Cup title in 1994, has found a welcome second act in combating climate change. Williams destroys Anismiova to set up Pegula showdown

Serena Williams showed no signs of sentiment as she clinically dispatched teenager Amanda Anismiova 6-1 6-1 in just 45 minutes on Saturday to advance to the Auckland Classic final against Jessica Pegula. Williams, who won the first of her 23 Grand Slam titles before Anisimova was born, gave the 18-year-old a harsh lesson in tennis reality and showed again that she was not prepared to let the next generation take over just yet.

