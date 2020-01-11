Left Menu
Rashid third, Chawrasia seventh in Hong Kong

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Rashid Khan rocketed to third place with a card of seven under 63 as three Indians were inside the top ten at the end of the third round of the Hong Kong Open, here on Saturday. SSP Chawrasia dropped a bogey on the 18th to slip to tied-seventh at eight-under total, carding seven-under 63. Shiv Kapur lapsed on the front nine with three bogeys in his 69 and was tied-ninth at seven-under.

Rashid is four shots behind leader, Wade Ormsby (66). Australia's Ormsby remained as the player to catch after he signed for a four-under-par 66 to head into the final round.

S Chikkarangappa (69) was tied- 39th while Rahil Gangjee (69) and Ajeeteesh Sandhu (72) were tied-45th. Aman Raj (72) was tied-57th and Jyoti Randhawa was disqualified for turning in a wrong scorecard.

Thailand's Gunn Charoeenkul (65) was second while Rashid, Terry Pilkadaris (64), Taewoo Kim (66) and Jazz Janewattananond (67) were Tied-third. The man in form and on fire on Saturday was Rashid. He had eight birdies against just one bogey. He birdied third, fifth and sixth and dropped a shot on ninth, but then strung together four birdies in a row from 10thto 13thand added another on 18th.

"I came to this week on Tuesday feeling sick as well. So I wasn't expecting to be in contention. I got better now and I told myself that I have played the course before and I should try my best to play well. Luckily, I did and I'm scoring well," Rashid said. "It was the same thing for me for the first two days too. I was hitting it really well and I hitting it close also but didn't really hole any putts. Today, I hit the ball bad but still got a good result. I made a lot of birdies and I holed some really good putts."

Chawrasia was finding it difficult to find fairways on Saturday and managed just six of the 14 as compared to 12 and 10 on the first two days. He needed 30 putts and had just three birdies against two bogeys. Kapur found only six fairways and only 53 percent greens in regulation but put decently with just 27 putts for his 69.

