Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lahiri misses cut, as do Thomas, Reed and Kuchar in Hawaii

  • PTI
  • |
  • Honolulu
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 16:51 IST
Lahiri misses cut, as do Thomas, Reed and Kuchar in Hawaii

Anirban Lahiri birdied the final hole of his second round but still missed the cut by one shot at the Sony Open here. The Indian star, who shot two-over 72 on the first day, ended with an even 70 for a two-over total as the cut fell at one-over on Friday evening.

The cut fell at one-over 141 and 66 players made it. Brendan Steele and Cameron Davis shot 66 each to share the lead at the top.

Lahiri had a disappointing start as he incurred a penalty, missed a eight-foot par and took a double bogey on Par-3 11th. He dropped another shot on 13th when he went into the rough. On the second nine, he birdied the third but missed a 12-footer for another birdie on fifth. He missed a 13 footer for par on seventh and despite a birdie on ninth he came up short.

Davis is ranked 310 and Steele is 403rd. Davis, 24, who like Lahiri needed to retain his card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, shot 68-66 to take a share of the lead with Steele, a three-time Tour winner and 12 years older than Davis. Steele has fallen from being inside the top 50 in the world just two years ago.

A week after battling it out in a play-off for the title at Sentry Tournament of Champions Justin Thomas (71) and Patrick Reed (74) missed the cut as both finished at three-over. Also missing out was the defending champion Matt Kuchar missed the halfway cut. After some great ball-striking on the first day for a 65, Colin Morikawa carded three bogeys in his second round of 70.

Steele totalled six birdies and an eagle, closing his round with five birdies and a double bogey in his final six holes. Davis made five birdies, including two in his last two holes. Rory Sabbatini joined the 5-under group thanks to an incredible second shot into the 18th green. From 232 yards, Sabbatini hit it to 21 inches to set up the tap-in eagle. There were nine players tied for third.

The weather was once windy with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour at times. It was partly cloudy and there were showers throughout the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Abhijit Banerjee lauds Delhi govt schools for outperforming private peers

Education outcomes in state-run schools can be better than the private ones, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said on Saturday as he lauded Delhi government schools for outperforming their private peers. He said state agencies have been gene...

I told PM to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rethink on the issue of amended Citizenship Act and urged him to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR. Modi told her to come to New Delhi and discuss...

Ukraine airline says plane had no warning of threat before Iran crash

Ukraine International Airlines said on Saturday that its plane that crashed in Iran had received no warning from Tehran airport about a possible threat before it took off.At a briefing by its president and vice president, the airline also d...

Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the

These are the top stories from the southern region at 5 pm. MDS9 KL-FLATS-2ND LD DEMOLITION Two illegal luxury apartments in Kerala brought down SC order implemented Kochi Two luxury apartment complexes reduced to piles of rubble...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020