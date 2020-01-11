Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carey keen to emulate MSD in winning close games

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 18:33 IST
Carey keen to emulate MSD in winning close games

Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey wants to perfect the art of taking the games deep and finishing them off for Australia just like the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has done it for India. "I still have lots of areas in my game I want to improve on and get better at. I know I will probably bat middle to lower order so it's trying to finish games off for Australia. When you look at the best in the world like MS Dhoni, you want to learn as much as you can from him," said Carey.

"I was lucky enough to play against him (Dhoni) last year, just the way he took the game deep and won the games for India. I aspire to do that one-day," Carey told reporters here ahead of their first practice session at the Wankhede Stadium. The 28-year-old Carey admits that the series against India will be a tough one, especially facing the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

"Coming back to India, you know it is going to be a tough contest through the middle. We will probably have lots of spin through the middle and then at the end with world-class bowlers like (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami. "It's just about keeping it simple and playing my role. It's about wicket-keeping and playing middle to lower order. Three very tough games of cricket coming up for us and what a way to start in Mumbai," added Carey, who was Australia’s second-best player in 2019 World Cup.

Saying that his team had “world-class players” at the top, Carey sees himself coming in lower down the order. "I'm not too fazed where I come in. It's going to be a lot of the time dependent on situation of the game. Hopefully your No.5, 6 or 7 come in later in the innings and if I'm batting in one of those spots I am happy enough to do that.

"We have some world-class players in the top with (Aaron) Finch, (David) Warner, (Steve) Smith and Marnus Labuschagne is playing so well. Peter Handscomb had a great series here last year. I see myself coming in anywhere for 5 to 7. "I had opportunities in the World Cup to take it a bit deeper - one against South Africa stands out to me - to be that match winner," the Australia vice-captain noted.

Australia had won the last ODI series in India 3-2 and Carey says they are determined to improve upon their performance. "These are some really tough conditions over here playing in India and some exciting challenges in the next week. Me personally and the rest of the boys are really determined to back up the series we had last year," he said.

Carey also said that Australia in the past have shown that they are good enough to play in India. "It's going to be some great, tough cricket coming up. We've got some world-class players in Warner, Smith, Marnus is coming off lots of runs, and Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, so I don't think we need to doubt our abilities. We've shown in the past we're good enough over here," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

N Ireland assembly sits after three-year deadlock

Northern Irelands assembly sat on Saturday following a three-year suspension after rival parties agreed to a new power-sharing agreement with Brexit looming.The regions devolved assembly at Stormont collapsed in January 2017 over a scandal ...

Successful China visit by military delegation paves way for future collaboration: Army

Terming the five-day visit of high level military delegation led by Udhampur-based Northern Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh to China as successful, an Army spokesman here said that the interaction will pave the way for enhanced cooperation in...

Merkel, Putin discuss Middle East flashpoints at Kremlin meeting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday for talks set to focus on flashpoints in the Middle East. Merkel and Putin shook hands at the start of the meeting which the German leader said ...

Puerto Rico rattled by another strong quake

Washington, Jan 11 AFP A 6.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico Saturday, the latest in a series of powerful tremors that have struck the US territory in recent days, the US Geological Survey reported. The latest quake was felt at 854 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020