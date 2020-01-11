Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gavaskar questions Dhoni's long break from game

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 20:03 IST
Gavaskar questions Dhoni's long break from game

Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday questioned M S Dhoni's sabbatical from the game since the World Cup semifinal loss in July, asking "does anybody keep himself away from playing for India for that long?" Dhoni's future has been a subject of intense speculation since India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand on July 9. The 38-year-old has not played since that heartbreaking defeat but is likely to make a comeback with the IPL.

Asked if Dhoni can make India's T20 World Cup squad, Gavaskar said, "Fitness is something that I can't tell you anything at all. The question that needs to be asked is of MSD himself. He has not made himself available to play for India since 10th of July (9th actually). "That is the important question. Does anybody keep himself away from playing for India for that long? That is the question and therein lies the answer," said the former India captain after delivering the 26th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial lecture.

In a recent interview, head coach Ravi Shastri said Dhoni may soon end his ODI career but could be in contention for a T20 World Cup berth provided he is in good form. Gavaskar also said that Ranji Trophy will remain a "poor cousin" of the cash-rich IPL until the player's match fee in the country's premier first-class tournament is substantially increased.

A player now gets approximately Rs 2.5 lakh per match in the Ranji Trophy, a far cry from the meagre salary the cricketers would withdraw not long ago, but still the amount is no match to the millions the IPL stars earn. "IPL dominates Ranji Trophy. Unless their match fees are increased substantially, it will be considered an orphan and poor cousin of Indian cricket," Gavaskar said.

"I think 26 percent of the BCCI revenue goes to the the players, out of which 13 percent goes to the international players, 10 percent goes to domestic cricket, 1.5 to junior, 1.5 to women's cricket. That has not really been increased over the past few years barring the Test cricketers." Gavaskar said there is too much disparity between the earnings of a first-class cricketer and an IPL recruit.

"I am hoping new president Sourav Ganguly will look into this. The disparity that you see between IPL players, who don't always play first class cricket, and those who play all the domestic games, about 80 days and somebody who plays 14 days of IPL. "There is big disparity. I am talking about the uncapped players. Hopefully that will be narrowed down as much as possible."

On ICC's proposal to trim Test cricket to four days from five, he added: "What I think doesn't matter. It is what the current players think that matters. They should be consulted before BCCI takes a call." PTI BS AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Need to reorient educational syllabus, says Vice-President

Educational institutions need to reorient syllabus and teaching methodologies to make students meet industry requirements, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said here on Saturday. Institutions must lay greater emphasis on skill development a...

Cong urges Amit Shah to restore Z+ security cover of ex-Assam

Opposition leader in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to restore the Z security cover of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi which has been downgraded to Z ...

WB govt to pay compensation to kin of rape-murder victim;

The West Bengal government has decided pay a compensation of Rs 4.12 lakh to the family of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly gangraped and then burnt alive in South Dinajpur district earlier this week, a well- placed source at the state ...

Shah visits Rupani's house, sees `CM Dashboard' system at work

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupanis residence here to understand the functioning of the CM Dashboard monitoring system. It was launched last year to monitor district-level execution of var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020