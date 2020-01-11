Left Menu
Report: Lakers promote GM Pelinka, extend contract

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 11-01-2020 21:38 IST
  Created: 11-01-2020 21:10 IST
The Los Angeles Lakers rewarded general manager Rob Pelinka on Friday by promoting him to vice president of basketball operations. Pelinka, 50, also is getting a multiyear extension on the five-year deal he signed in 2017, according to ESPN.

The move comes several months after Magic Johnson abruptly stepped down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in April. He subsequently gave an interview during which he ripped the organization, and in particular Pelinka, whom the Lakers legend accused of backstabbing him. Fast forward to January, and Pelinka's hiring of Frank Vogel as the team's new head coach and the addition of big man Anthony Davis has helped the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference at 31-7.

"I'm extremely pleased with the work Rob has done in order to put this franchise in a position for success," said Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss. "His strong leadership skills, as well as his commitment to building a winning culture, both on and off the court, have brought us one step closer to being a championship-caliber team and I look forward to our continued work together."

Pelinka was a longtime player agent before joining the Laker's front office in 2017, replacing Mitch Kupchak.

